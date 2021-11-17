The “Maximals Strike Back” arc reaches its mid-point in Beast Wars #11. Read on for the five-page preview after the jump, remember to lock in your pre-order for the Beast Wars Volume 2
*trade paperback including this issue, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), Sid VenBlu (Cover Artist), John Yurcaba (Cover Artist), Brenda Chi, featured (Cover Artist)
The post IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #11
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...