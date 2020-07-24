Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #12 iTunes Preview


Prepare for the conclusion of Transformers: Galaxies by checking out the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of issue #12, then sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this series! Creator credits: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist) “Storm Horizon”, Part Three! Outfitted with heavy-duty battle armor and nearly alone, Ultra Magnus must go head-to-head with a fleet of enemy ships and a black hole if he ever wants to save the rest of his crew and Alpha Trion! It’s wall-to-wall action as he finally faces the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #12 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



