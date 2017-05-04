Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,527

Transformers Forged to Fight Soundwave Developer Interview



More... Kabam has sent us*more information on Soundwave, who recently joined the roster of Transformers Forged to Fight. The new information includes an interview between Forged to Fight’s creative director, Cuz Parry, and the development team who worked on designing Soundwave. This includes a discussion with character designer Piero*Herrera who came up with Soundwave’s abilities in game, Nick Williams who helped with Soundwave’s SFX, and Louie Hinayo who worked on Soundwave’s animations. If you wanted to know more about how Kabam are approaching the design and the other nuts and bolts of building this title, then you will want to take » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Forged to Fight Soundwave Developer Interview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

