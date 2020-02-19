Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:51 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Optimus & Bumblebee Amazon Listings & Stock Image



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Nemesis Scourge and Jtprime17*for sharing in our boards new*Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Optimus &#38; Bumblebee Amazon listings. These toys were revealed while back in February*together with other characters from the Cybervese cartoon. The figures are around 10 inches tall and convert from car to robot mode in easy 10 steps. They feature voice-activated phrases, lights and sounds and the “Energon Armor” gimmick seen in other Cyberverse toys. There are listings from: Amazon.de https://www.amazon.de/dp/B083VLM948 https://www.amazon.de/dp/B083VLVC18 And, Amazon.uk https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B083VLM948
