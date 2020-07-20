|
Entertainment Earth Transformers Coloring Contest
Site sponsor Entertainment Earth
is holding a coloring contest
featuring Transformers.* The winner will receive a Transformer prize pack and a 100 dollar Entertainment Earth gift card. If you’re a fan of Transformers like we are, you’re probably binge-watching the Netflix Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege*series. Color our Transformers pages while you watch, and tag us on social media for a chance to win a HUGE Transformers prize. No transformation cog required. One randomly selected winner will receive a Transformers prize package and a $100 Entertainment Earth eGift Card! Download your favorite coloring » Continue Reading.
