TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 3
TFW2005 is all over the world! Fellow 2005 Boards collectors have shared their sightings in their respective countries. This week, Cyberverse and Siege toylines are hitting more shelves and a new Masterpiece toy has made its way into retail. Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Wave 4 In Australia:
*The small and fun 1-Step Shockwave and Sky-Byte are surfacing at*BigW stores. Thanks to*Ozformers
*for the report. Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce And Masterpiece MP-18+ Streak In Singapore:
*The new Siege pack with*Covert Clone Sideswipe (G2 deco), Slamdance and Trenchfoot was spotted at*Takashimaya. Masterpiece MP-18+ Bluestreak, in new cartoon accurate colors, was » Continue Reading.
