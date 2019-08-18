Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 3
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,272
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 3


TFW2005 is all over the world! Fellow 2005 Boards collectors have shared their sightings in their respective countries. This week, Cyberverse and Siege toylines are hitting more shelves and a new Masterpiece toy has made its way into retail. Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Wave 4 In Australia:*The small and fun 1-Step Shockwave and Sky-Byte are surfacing at*BigW stores. Thanks to*Ozformers*for the report. Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce And Masterpiece MP-18+ Streak In Singapore:*The new Siege pack with*Covert Clone Sideswipe (G2 deco), Slamdance and Trenchfoot was spotted at*Takashimaya. Masterpiece MP-18+ Bluestreak, in new cartoon accurate colors, was &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
** Vintage G1 Transformers Lot (X7) 1980's Good Condition **
Transformers
** Vintage G1 Transformers Lot (X6) 1980's Macau Good Condition **
Transformers
** Vintage Transformers G1 Lot (X6) 1980's Constructions Devastator + Weapons **
Transformers
** Vtg Transformers G1 Lot (X4) 1980's Predaking Predacons + Fist + Weapons **
Transformers
Transformers G2 Yellow Constructicons minus Hook (Hasbro, 1994) mint sealed MIP!
Transformers
Transformers G2 Laser Cycles Road Pig Sealed (Hasbro, 1995) MISB MOSC!
Transformers
Fanstoys Tesla FT-09 Perceptor Transformers Masterpiece
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.