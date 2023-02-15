Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,323

Transformers Legacy United Autobot 5 Pack Released in Canada Transformers Legacy United Auto Multipack has been released in Canada.



The sightings have come from ToysRus stores in multiple provinces.



Thanks to multiple reports we now know that Transformers Legacy United Autobot 5 Pack has been released in Canada. The sightings have come from ToysRus stores in multiple provinces.





