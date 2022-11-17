Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,206

Hasbro To Sell Non-Brand Aspect Of eOne



Toy giant Hasbro has authorized the sales process of segments of eOne (Entertainment One) which does not directly support the company?s Branded Entertainment strategy. Hasbro will maintain the capability to develop and produce animation, digital shorts, scripted TV and theatrical films for audiences related to core Hasbro IP. “In support of its recently announced Blueprint 2.0 strategy, Hasbro plans to significantly increase strategic investment in key brands, with a focus on gaming, direct to consumer, Franchise Brands and licensing. Priority brands for investment include PEPPA PIG, TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, POWER RANGERS, PLAY-DOH and



Toy giant Hasbro has authorized the sales process of segments of eOne (Entertainment One) which does not directly support the company?s Branded Entertainment strategy. Hasbro will maintain the capability to develop and produce animation, digital shorts, scripted TV and theatrical films for audiences related to core Hasbro IP. "In support of its recently announced Blueprint 2.0 strategy, Hasbro plans to significantly increase strategic investment in key brands, with a focus on gaming, direct to consumer, Franchise Brands and licensing. Priority brands for investment include PEPPA PIG, TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, POWER RANGERS, PLAY-DOH and

