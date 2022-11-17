Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hasbro To Sell Non-Brand Aspect Of eOne


Toy giant Hasbro has authorized the sales process of segments of eOne (Entertainment One) which does not directly support the company?s Branded Entertainment strategy. Hasbro will maintain the capability to develop and produce animation, digital shorts, scripted TV and theatrical films for audiences related to core Hasbro IP. “In support of its recently announced Blueprint 2.0 strategy, Hasbro plans to significantly increase strategic investment in key brands, with a focus on gaming, direct to consumer, Franchise Brands and licensing. Priority brands for investment include PEPPA PIG, TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS &#038; DRAGONS, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, POWER RANGERS, PLAY-DOH and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro To Sell Non-Brand Aspect Of eOne appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



joshimus
Re: Hasbro To Sell Non-Brand Aspect Of eOne
If they are gonna focus on more direct to customer, can we get a Canadian branch? I dont care for buying from Hasbropulse or paying USD. If they are gonna skip out on the very very very very few store options we have to buy figures, they could at least have a HasbroPulse Canada.
