Fans Hobby MB-19A & MB-19B Double Agent (G1 Doubledealer) Color Test Shot Images



Third party company Fans Hobby have posted up images of the color test shot of their new*MB-19A & MB-19B Double Agent (G1 Doubledealer) Fans Hobby is bringing us a very impressive modern take of G1 Powermaster Dreadwing for the Masterpiece scale. These new images show a comparison between the two color variants of their Double Agent:*MB-19A with teal back/wings and MB-19B with purple back/wings. We have side by side images in alt and beast mode plus the two robot mode configurations. See all the images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



