Re: Studio Series 86 Arcee Quote: evenstaves Originally Posted by I dunno man, they've been "making the impossible possible" recently, like with the MP & Kingdom versions of Blackarachnia & Dinobot



Granted, Earthrise was earlier than those; did Kingdom bring in cool new designers or something?



I haven't opened either of em yet, but Legacy Elita-1/Minerva mold seems like a step in the right direction (towards making a satisfyingly-transformable Arcee, I mean)



Dinobot is amazing.



But blackarachnia is not really that hard of a model to make work.



I don't see how arcee at deluxe price can do what people want. Even MP arcee wasn't able to fold the car away the way some people think it should.



