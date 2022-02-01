Quote:
RNSrobot
looking at the animation model of demanding that a physical plastic representation do that is literally asking for something that isn't possible
I dunno man, they've been "making the impossible possible" recently, like with the MP & Kingdom versions of Blackarachnia & Dinobot
Granted, Earthrise was earlier than those; did Kingdom bring in cool new designers or something?
I haven't opened either of em yet, but Legacy Elita-1/Minerva mold seems like a step in the right direction (towards making a satisfyingly-transformable Arcee, I mean)