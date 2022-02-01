Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#11
Re: Studio Series 86 Arcee
T30 feels more...involved, if that's the right word to use.
More involved? Its transformation is super simplistic, Front and back of the car end up on the back pretty much untransformed.
#12
Re: Studio Series 86 Arcee
looking at the animation model of demanding that a physical plastic representation do that is literally asking for something that isn't possible
I dunno man, they've been "making the impossible possible" recently, like with the MP & Kingdom versions of Blackarachnia & Dinobot

Granted, Earthrise was earlier than those; did Kingdom bring in cool new designers or something?

I haven't opened either of em yet, but Legacy Elita-1/Minerva mold seems like a step in the right direction (towards making a satisfyingly-transformable Arcee, I mean)
#13
Re: Studio Series 86 Arcee
I dunno man, they've been "making the impossible possible" recently, like with the MP & Kingdom versions of Blackarachnia & Dinobot

Granted, Earthrise was earlier than those; did Kingdom bring in cool new designers or something?

I haven't opened either of em yet, but Legacy Elita-1/Minerva mold seems like a step in the right direction (towards making a satisfyingly-transformable Arcee, I mean)
Sure

Dinobot is amazing.

But blackarachnia is not really that hard of a model to make work.

I don't see how arcee at deluxe price can do what people want. Even MP arcee wasn't able to fold the car away the way some people think it should.

Kingdom literally removed the front of the car and still had too much backpack. T30 stowed it away better but the car mode was unique rather than trying to be 1986 movie accurate. I genuinely don't know what people think can be done.
#14
Re: Studio Series 86 Arcee
More involved? Its transformation is super simplistic, Front and back of the car end up on the back pretty much untransformed.
I said involved, not complicated. And, she is more involved in that her body is involved in the vehicle mode, noy just crammed up underneath. The legs being the sides and the chest being the front. Just more paryls move
#15
Re: Studio Series 86 Arcee
You do realize that RC's character model is one of the most cheaty models of all time right?

There is essentially no physical way for her car to turn into her robot mode which is a lady with shoulder pylons. Even the masterpiece couldn't really mail this one.

I agree that t30 is still the overall better toy but looking at the animation model of demanding that a physical plastic representation do that is literally asking for something that isn't possible.

yet...

Till all are one.
