Old 11-16-2022, 08:32 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus Pre-Orders Available In Mexico


We can confirm that the*Transformers Haslab Deathsaurus crowdfund*has got new official pre-orders for Mexico. Deathsaurus is available in the US and Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Austria) via Hasbro Pulse, but some other countries are getting official pre-orders too. Just a few hours ago, Juguetibici Store*(which also carried HasLab Victory Saber in the past) has listed Deathsaurus for 5999 Pesos (about $310) with a release date in February 2023. Mexican collectors now have a chance to get Deathsaurus directly, following Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea. If you live in the US, don?t miss the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus Pre-Orders Available In Mexico appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



