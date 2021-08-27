We can confirm that the*Transformers Haslab Deathsaurus crowdfund
*has got new official pre-orders for Mexico. Deathsaurus is available in the US and Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Austria) via Hasbro Pulse, but some other countries are getting official pre-orders too. Just a few hours ago, Juguetibici Store
*(which also carried HasLab Victory Saber in the past) has listed Deathsaurus for 5999 Pesos (about $310) with a release date in February 2023. Mexican collectors now have a chance to get Deathsaurus directly, following Australia, Hong Kong
and South Korea
. If you live in the US, don?t miss the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus Pre-Orders Available In Mexico
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...