Robosen ?Strike Gold Sweeptake? Campaign New Promotional Video & Prizes Samples
The official Robosen YouTube channel have uploaded a new promotional video of their*“Strike Gold Sweeptake” Campaign and showing off samples of the prizes for the lucky winners. You have 2 ways to participate. First, if you buy the new Elite Auto-Converting Optimus Prime from 10/25/22 to 12/31/22 via selected stores, you can upload your purchase receipt via the official contest website here. Second, you just can download and print this form and send it to Robosen for a mail-in entry. No additional purchase needed. All entries, via receipt or mail, will have the same chance to win the following » Continue Reading.