Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robosen ?Strike Gold Sweeptake? Campaign New Promotional Video & Prizes Samples
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 11-15-2022, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,206
Robosen ?Strike Gold Sweeptake? Campaign New Promotional Video & Prizes Samples


The official Robosen YouTube channel have uploaded a new promotional video of their*“Strike Gold Sweeptake” Campaign and showing off samples of the prizes for the lucky winners. You have 2 ways to participate. First, if you buy the new Elite Auto-Converting Optimus Prime from 10/25/22 to 12/31/22 via selected stores, you can upload your purchase receipt via the official contest website here. Second, you just can download and print this form and send it to Robosen for a mail-in entry. No additional purchase needed. All entries, via receipt or mail, will have the same chance to win the following &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robosen “Strike Gold Sweeptake” Campaign New Promotional Video & Prizes Samples appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-16-2022, 02:53 AM   #2
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
SleeplessKnight's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,336
Re: Robosen ?Strike Gold Sweeptake? Campaign New Promotional Video & Prizes Samples
Not available to Canadians. Boo-urns.
__________________
Quote:
Originally Posted by AeroShake View Post
Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.
My Sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20919

My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21836
SleeplessKnight is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:36 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.