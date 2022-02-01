Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Does anyone want an Apollyon?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 11-15-2022, 06:20 PM   #1
SlapDash
Generation 1
SlapDash's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Apr 2022
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 21
Does anyone want an Apollyon?
Just digging through my stuff and found a boxed Apollyon I only opened once to make sure everything was in there. My fave 3P MP Megatron is the DX9 Mightron so I've never even displayed this guy.

I know he's out of fashion these days, but I also know XTB has a lot of fans (I'm one of them) so I thought I'd take the temperature here. Any reasonable offer will be considered. The pic included is the one from when I bought him, but I can put a more recent one up later. Maybe I'll stick that Iron Factory Void Tyrant on top of him that I've been trying to unload for months.

Have a great night everyone.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Apollyon.jpg Views: 31 Size: 77.5 KB ID: 52902  
SlapDash is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.