Just digging through my stuff and found a boxed Apollyon I only opened once to make sure everything was in there. My fave 3P MP Megatron is the DX9 Mightron so I've never even displayed this guy.
I know he's out of fashion these days, but I also know XTB has a lot of fans (I'm one of them) so I thought I'd take the temperature here. Any reasonable offer will be considered. The pic included is the one from when I bought him, but I can put a more recent one up later. Maybe I'll stick that Iron Factory Void Tyrant on top of him that I've been trying to unload for months.
