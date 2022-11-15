Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Needlenose In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 11-15-2022, 04:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,206
Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Needlenose In-Hand Images


Coming to us via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have a set of* new in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Needlenose. Needlenose is part of the Wave 4 Deluxe and he comes with his Targermasters partners Sunbeam and Zigzag. Needlenose looks like a pretty articulated figure with a simple and intuitive transformation into jet mode. His Targetmasters partners are as simple as their G1 counterparts (just 1-step transformation) and the can be combined in one single blaster or attached individually under Needlenose’s wings in alt mode. We have comparison shots next to other WFC and Legacy toys &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Needlenose In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-15-2022, 05:07 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,901
Re: Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Needlenose In-Hand Images
But is it good enough to get people selling their Subscription Service Needlenose?

...yes, probably
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:36 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.