Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Needlenose In-Hand Images



Coming to us via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have a set of* new in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Needlenose. Needlenose is part of the Wave 4 Deluxe and he comes with his Targermasters partners Sunbeam and Zigzag. Needlenose looks like a pretty articulated figure with a simple and intuitive transformation into jet mode. His Targetmasters partners are as simple as their G1 counterparts (just 1-step transformation) and the can be combined in one single blaster or attached individually under Needlenose’s wings in alt mode. We have comparison shots next to other WFC and Legacy toys



Coming to us via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have a set of* new in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Needlenose. Needlenose is part of the Wave 4 Deluxe and he comes with his Targermasters partners Sunbeam and Zigzag. Needlenose looks like a pretty articulated figure with a simple and intuitive transformation into jet mode. His Targetmasters partners are as simple as their G1 counterparts (just 1-step transformation) and the can be combined in one single blaster or attached individually under Needlenose's wings in alt mode. We have comparison shots next to other WFC and Legacy toys

