Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Shipping Address Confirmation E-Mails Sent By Hasbr
Good news for fellow HasLab*Victory Saber backers in the UK! Fellow 2005 Boards members and UK residents have confirmed in our forums that Hasbro has started to send shipping address Confirmation e-mails to all backers in the UK. This news comes just a few weeks after Hasbro also sent address confirmation e-mails to all Victory Saber backers in the US. It seems Victory Saber may be finally shipped before the end of the new HasLab Deathsaurus campaign this December 12th as it*was reported previously.*LET?S SAY GO!