Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Shipping Address Confirmation E-Mails Sent By Hasbr

Good news for fellow HasLab*Victory Saber backers in the UK! Fellow 2005 Boards members and UK residents have confirmed in our forums that Hasbro has started to send shipping address Confirmation e-mails to all backers in the UK. This news comes just a few weeks after Hasbro also sent address confirmation e-mails to all Victory Saber backers in the US . It seems Victory Saber may be finally shipped before the end of the new HasLab Deathsaurus campaign this December 12th as it* was reported previously .*LET?S SAY GO!