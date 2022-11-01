Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Shipping Address Confirmation E-Mails Sent By Hasbr
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 11-15-2022, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,206
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Shipping Address Confirmation E-Mails Sent By Hasbr


Good news for fellow HasLab*Victory Saber backers in the UK! Fellow 2005 Boards members and UK residents have confirmed in our forums that Hasbro has started to send shipping address Confirmation e-mails to all backers in the UK. This news comes just a few weeks after Hasbro also sent address confirmation e-mails to all Victory Saber backers in the US. It seems Victory Saber may be finally shipped before the end of the new HasLab Deathsaurus campaign this December 12th as it*was reported previously.*LET?S SAY GO!

The post Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Shipping Address Confirmation E-Mails Sent By Hasbro UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-15-2022, 02:59 PM   #2
Skorpulator
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2021
Location: Ontario
Posts: 246
Re: Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Shipping Address Confirmation E-Mails Sent By H
Can't wait, hopefully it'll arrive in time for Christmas!
Skorpulator is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:36 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.