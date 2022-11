Dark Nova Mini-Con Join Date: Nov 2022 Location: Kitchener Ontario Posts: 1

Looking for War For Cybertron Promo Box sets Hi all



I managed to buy an unopened promotional box set for War For Cybertron Kingdom. I know there is are promotional box sets for Earthrise and I presume Seige (although I've only seen pics of the Earthrise and kingdom ones). I would like to buy the Earthrise and Seige promo box sets if anyone has them or can tell me where I can find them.



Thanks

Ron Sircar