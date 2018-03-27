|
TFW2005?s Alchemist Prime with Submarauder Gallery
Next up is our gallery of Power of the Primes Submarauder
, who conceals the Prime, Alchemist Prime
! Submarauder was the only one of the Decepticon Pretenders I owned back in 1988, so the Decepticon Creature from the Black Lagoon has a place in this fan’s heart. Power of the Primes does a fantastic job of faithfully recreating the original character, who has the added bonus of turning into a trident. The design is nice and intricate, capturing everything that made the original shell look awesome. Alchemist Prime, though, is underpainted and feels generic in design, but then, that » Continue Reading.
