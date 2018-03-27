Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,975

Masterpiece Prowl Animation Version Coming to the US via Diamond Distributors



The demise of Toys R Us led several fans to question what the fate of the Masterpiece Transformers line would be in the US, and we have an answer for you here. It seems that the Masterpiece line might be going the route of other niche pop culture collectibles and will be offered through channels such as Diamond Comic Distributors – meaning that you may soon be able to pick up the next Masterpiece Transformer at the same time as you pick up your pull list. The first Masterpiece Transformer getting this treatment is MP-17+ Prowl. The animation version of



The demise of Toys R Us led several fans to question what the fate of the Masterpiece Transformers line would be in the US, and we have an answer for you here. It seems that the Masterpiece line might be going the route of other niche pop culture collectibles and will be offered through channels such as Diamond Comic Distributors – meaning that you may soon be able to pick up the next Masterpiece Transformer at the same time as you pick up your pull list. The first Masterpiece Transformer getting this treatment is MP-17+ Prowl. The animation version of





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.