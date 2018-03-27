Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Masterpiece Prowl Animation Version Coming to the US via Diamond Distributors


The demise of Toys R Us led several fans to question what the fate of the Masterpiece Transformers line would be in the US, and we have an answer for you here. It seems that the Masterpiece line might be going the route of other niche pop culture collectibles and will be offered through channels such as Diamond Comic Distributors – meaning that you may soon be able to pick up the next Masterpiece Transformer at the same time as you pick up your pull list. The first Masterpiece Transformer getting this treatment is MP-17+ Prowl. The animation version of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece Prowl Animation Version Coming to the US via Diamond Distributors appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



