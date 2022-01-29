Third party company*Newage Toys, via their*Facebook
and Weibo
accounts, have revealed images of their new Legends scale H43T Tyr (Clear Cyclonus) & H43V Umibozu (Beast Wars TM2 Depthcharge). H43T Tyr is a clear plastic version of Newage Legends scale Tyr/Cyclonus
mold. It’s based on the first mold, so it doesn’t come with a Targetmaster partner. H43V Umibozu is a very nice surprise. Rather than just a color variant of Tyr, it’s an extensive retool of the mold now inspired by Beast Wars Transmetals Depth Charge. A very creative remold for sure! We still have no concrete information on price » Continue Reading.
