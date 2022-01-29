Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Newage Legends Scale H43T Tyr (Clear Cyclonus) & H43V Umibozu (Beast Wars TM Depth Ch


Third party company*Newage Toys, via their*Facebook*and Weibo accounts, have revealed images of their new Legends scale*H43T Tyr (Clear Cyclonus) &#038; H43V Umibozu (Beast Wars TM2 Depthcharge).* H43T Tyr is a clear plastic version of Newage Legends scale Tyr/Cyclonus mold. It’s based on the first mold, so it doesn’t come with a Targetmaster partner. H43V Umibozu is a very nice surprise. Rather than just a color variant of Tyr, it’s an extensive retool of the mold now inspired by Beast Wars Transmetals Depth Charge. A very creative remold for sure! We still have no concrete information on price &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Legends Scale H43T Tyr (Clear Cyclonus) & H43V Umibozu (Beast Wars TM Depth Charge) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



