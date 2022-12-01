Have you ever come across a bizarre or unexpected item that you just had to add to your collection? Share the weirdest or most unconventional piece you own and the story behind it.
Slightly off topic
It so happened that my sister found an interesting man here, and recently got married ^_^
(StevenBaker, don't troll!!!)
Is there are handsome people here!
I'm Maria, 28 years old.
I work as a model, successfull - I hope you do too! Although, if you are very good in bed, then you are out of the queue!)))
Like me here plz: http://everydating.org/profile/LolitaRaf/
(if wife is around, don't click!
)
By the way, there was no sex for a long time, it is very difficult to find a decent one...
And no! I am not a prostitute! I prefer harmonious, warm and reliable relationships. I cook deliciously and not only
I have a degree in marketing.
My photo:
___
Added
The photo is broken, sorry(((
My profile on dating app: http://everydating.org/profile/LolitaRaf/
Or write to me in telegram @LolitaRaf_best ( start chat with your photo!!!)