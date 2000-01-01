Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TF Safari...still not shipping to Canada?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:55 AM   #1
Tdoch
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2020
Location: Canuckatron (Durham, ON)
Posts: 34
TF Safari...still not shipping to Canada?
Hello all,

I know prior to April 30, TF Safari was not shipping to Canada and some other countries, but it now being long after, that just wondering if anyone has tried. As far as I can see, the website won't allow you to choose any other shipping option or complete your purchase.

I tried emailing them a few days ago, but no response as of yet.

Any experience you've had would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks!
-Greg
Tdoch is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:38 AM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 773
Re: TF Safari...still not shipping to Canada?
I bought from them on May 4
The only option up front during the purchase was the "free" shipping

There were disclaimers about COVID making it so shipping might take forever, and indicated an option was present where one could email them and ask about "fast shipping route"

So across the next two days, emailed them about getting "fast shipping route" - they basically email you a link that takes you to buy another item "extra shipping cost" in increments of $1 (they requested I purchase three of them)
So I did

It hasn't arrived yet, but it's my 1st purchase ever from them, and it wasn't expensive, so I'll wait it out and see
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:58 AM   #3
Tdoch
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2020
Location: Canuckatron (Durham, ON)
Posts: 34
Re: TF Safari...still not shipping to Canada?
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
I bought from them on May 4
The only option up front during the purchase was the "free" shipping

There were disclaimers about COVID making it so shipping might take forever, and indicated an option was present where one could email them and ask about "fast shipping route"

So across the next two days, emailed them about getting "fast shipping route" - they basically email you a link that takes you to buy another item "extra shipping cost" in increments of $1 (they requested I purchase three of them)
So I did

It hasn't arrived yet, but it's my 1st purchase ever from them, and it wasn't expensive, so I'll wait it out and see
Great! Thanks so much!

I've ordered from them in the past and they have always been good.
Tdoch is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Jetfire Transformers G1 Vintage Used See Description For Details. Generation One
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
30TH ANNIVERSARY TRANSFORMERS JETFIRE
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS OMEGA SUPREME Body/Tank only Super Nice but not working.
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-37 Artfire Figure JAPAN Official New
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Impossible Toys 3rd Party SPIKE & SPARKPLUG Figure Lot G1 5 of Each
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Weapons, Parts and Accessories Lot Reflector Soundwave
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.