evenstaves

Re: TF Safari...still not shipping to Canada? I bought from them on May 4

The only option up front during the purchase was the "free" shipping



There were disclaimers about COVID making it so shipping might take forever, and indicated an option was present where one could email them and ask about "fast shipping route"



So across the next two days, emailed them about getting "fast shipping route" - they basically email you a link that takes you to buy another item "extra shipping cost" in increments of $1 (they requested I purchase three of them)

So I did



It hasn't arrived yet, but it's my 1st purchase ever from them, and it wasn't expensive, so I'll wait it out and see

