Yolopark IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Thanks to Weibo user*???*and Bilibili user*?????*we have new in-hand images of Yolopark’s*IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime action figure. This is the second Yolopark release of their*officially licensed non-transformable action figures (first one was*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime) featuring the Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) which uses real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint. This design is inspired by Optimus Prime Earth mode as seen in the movie. The images and video reveal the impressive deco and finishing as well as all the movable parts, opening chest with Matrix, poseability range, the » Continue Reading.