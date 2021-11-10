Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Yolopark IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime In-Hand Images


Thanks to Weibo user*???*and Bilibili user*?????*we have new in-hand images of Yolopark’s*IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime action figure. This is the second Yolopark release of their*officially licensed non-transformable action figures (first one was*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime) featuring the Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) which uses real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint. This design is inspired by Optimus Prime Earth mode as seen in the movie. The images and video reveal the impressive deco and finishing as well as all the movable parts, opening chest with Matrix, poseability range, the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Yolopark IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



canprime
Re: Yolopark IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Man China and related areas are really all in on the movie designs aren't they?
