X-Transbots MX-38 Nightingale (Masterpiece Scale Masterforce Minerva) Color Images


And following the new color images of MX-37 Conan (Masterpiece Scale G1 Nightbeat), third party company X-Transbots Weibo have shared images of their variant*MX-38 Nightingale (Masterpiece Scale Masterforce Minerva). This figure is a redeco and slight retool of MX-37 Conan now inspired by Headmaster Jr. Minerva as seen in the G1 Japan Masterforce cartoon. She will come with several interchangeable faces with different expressions for your display. Price and release date are yet to be announced, but you can see the all the images after the break. Interested in this* new Masterpiece scale Minerva? Let us know on the &#187; Continue Reading.

