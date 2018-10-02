Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page The Last Knight Legion Hot Rod Finally Found At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,174
The Last Knight Legion Hot Rod Finally Found At US Retail


The Last Knight collection proved to be hard to complete, due to some figures that became really hard to find in stores like Deluxe Cogman or Deluxe Hot Rod among others. The Last Knight Legion Hot Rod, announced as a Walmart exclusive and part of the “Autobots Unite” sub-line, was never seen at stores and was available only via Walmart’s online store. Today, thanks to 2005 Boards member*Hotconvoy*found the elusive Hot Rod at*Ross in Littleton, Colorado for only $2.99. This is our very first*brick and mortar retail sighting in the US (the toy has only been <a href="http://news.tfw2005.com/2017/12/02/last-knight-autobots-unite-legion-hot-rod-found-chilean-retail-354664">spotted at Chilean &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Last Knight Legion Hot Rod Finally Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:24 PM   #2
optimusb39
Crossover
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,416
Re: The Last Knight Legion Hot Rod Finally Found At US Retail
i swear i saw this guy at winners in st.catharines just lastvweek. didnt realize he was so hard to find
optimusb39 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:34 PM   #3
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,019
Re: The Last Knight Legion Hot Rod Finally Found At US Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by optimusb39 View Post
i swear i saw this guy at winners in st.catharines just lastvweek. didnt realize he was so hard to find
Yeah they showed up at Winners for $5.99 and made a brief experience at some WalMart Canada stores around Christmas for $9.99.
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Robots in Disguise ULTRA BEE & GALVATRONUS For Sale
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP- 32 Optimus Primal (Beast Wars Convoy)
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Beast Wars MP- 41 Dinobot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Computron Boxed Set - New, Sealed
Transformers
Combiner Wars Sky Reign. Sky Lynx, Hound, Wheeljack, Smokescreen, Trailbreaker
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars G1 Bruticus Set of 5- New, Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.