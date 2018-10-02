Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,174

The Last Knight Legion Hot Rod Finally Found At US Retail



The Last Knight collection proved to be hard to complete, due to some figures that became really hard to find in stores like Deluxe Cogman or Deluxe Hot Rod among others. The Last Knight Legion Hot Rod, announced as a Walmart exclusive and part of the “Autobots Unite” sub-line, was never seen at stores and was available only via Walmart’s online store. Today, thanks to 2005 Boards member*Hotconvoy*found the elusive Hot Rod at*Ross in Littleton, Colorado for only $2.99. This is our very first*brick and mortar retail sighting in the US (the toy has only been <a href="http://news.tfw2005.com/2017/12/02/last-knight-autobots-unite-legion-hot-rod-found-chilean-retail-354664">spotted at Chilean



