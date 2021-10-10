|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up October Week 1
October has started with a kind of slow amount of sightings over the world. New Cyberverse toys have hit shleves in Germany, more Kingdom and Studio Series figures were spotted in New Zealand, and Mexican fans are treated with a better-late-than-never sighting of the first wave of War For Cybertron Netflix figures plus a the Kingdom netflix Spoiler Pack and the G1 Blaster reissue. Cyberverse Wave 6 Deluxe In Germany
*Thanks to 2005 Boards member and German resident Nevermore*we can report that Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor was found at*Spielzeugparadies Wagner in downton Bochum together with the rest of his wave » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up October Week 1
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca