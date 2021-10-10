|
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts ? ?Carnaval Del Cuzco 1994? filming, Autobot & Terro
It’s been a pretty busy weekend for the Rise Of The Beast filming crew that has come back to Cuzco to shoot more scenes. We have some new videos, images an information about the recent filming days in the city in Peru. Steven Caple Jr, Michael Bay & Bumblebee video
– Michael Bay shared on his Instagram account
*a video together with ROTB director Steven Caple Jr. from the set in Maras, Cuzco. Mr. Caple thanks Michael Bay for his help with the filming and “passing the torch” of the Transformers movies to him. They show Bumblebee’s new car » Continue Reading.
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts – "Carnaval Del Cuzco 1994" filming, Autobot & Terrorcon Cars On The Streets, Transformers Fan Exhibit & More
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
