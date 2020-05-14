|
Takara Generations Selects God Neptune Revealed
Thanks to the Takara Tomy Twitter
, we get the full reveal for their next Generations Selects Figure, God Neptune!*The famous Beast Wars II gestalt is made up by Halfshell, Coelagon, Sea Phantom, Terrormander, and last but not least, Scylla. God Neptune will be a boxset and is due to be released in October for 22,000 yen.  
