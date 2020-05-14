Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Generations Selects God Neptune Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,672
Takara Generations Selects God Neptune Revealed


Thanks to the Takara Tomy Twitter, we get the full reveal for their next Generations Selects Figure, God Neptune!*The famous Beast Wars II gestalt is made up by Halfshell, Coelagon, Sea Phantom, Terrormander, and last but not least, Scylla. God Neptune will be a boxset and is due to be released in October for 22,000 yen. &#160;

The post Takara Generations Selects God Neptune Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Galvatron Working Sounds Lights & Instructions
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Optimus Prime X2 with 1 Trailer
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Stunticon Motormaster with Instruction Sheet
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Omega Supreme X2 Working Sounds & Lights
Transformers
Takara G1 Transformers Re-issue Encore Scramble City D62S Galvatron
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10B Black Convoy Nemesis Prime

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.