|
Transformers: Power of the Primes Wave 3 Deluxes Out In Norway
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Avaran on the Scandinavia Transformers Sightings Forum
, we can report that*Transformers: Power of the Primes Wave 3 Deluxes is Out In Norway. Deluxe Wave 3 consisting of Sinnertwin, Terrorcon Blot and Terrorcon Cutthroat, which completes the Terrocons team, was spotted in**Toys”R”Us in Trondheim, Norway for 399*Norwegian Krone or $40.99 approximately.*They are also available for order on Toys”R”Us.no website
.* Happy hunting to all fans in Norway!
