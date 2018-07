Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,614

Transformers: Power of the Primes Wave 3 Deluxes Out In Norway



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Avaran on the



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Avaran on the Scandinavia Transformers Sightings Forum , we can report that*Transformers: Power of the Primes Wave 3 Deluxes is Out In Norway. Deluxe Wave 3 consisting of Sinnertwin, Terrorcon Blot and Terrorcon Cutthroat, which completes the Terrocons team, was spotted in**Toys”R”Us in Trondheim, Norway for 399*Norwegian Krone or $40.99 approximately.*They are also available for order on Toys”R”Us.no website .* Happy hunting to all fans in Norway!The post Transformers: Power of the Primes Wave 3 Deluxes Out In Norway appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN __________________Thewill returnat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.Special guests:DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers AnimatedGARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and CybertronHAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writerAARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designerJAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost LightALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artistNICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artistSARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artistPlus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN