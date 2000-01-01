Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:33 PM   #1
renegade_decepticon
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Toronto
Mastermind Creations Calidus Asterisk Mode for sale
Hey everyone I am trying to sell my Mastermind Calidus Asterisk figure I have only transformed him a couple of times, he comes with his bow and rifle weapons however he is missing his "smirk" alternate head piece but does have his "normal" head piece already on the figure itself but otherwise he is basically 99% complete which includes his instructions and tech spec card.


Asking price: $80 cash or best offer


I will be at TFcon 2018 this upcoming weekend so I'll be willing to meet up at the hotel to do the transaction there


So if anyone is interested please PM me and we can take it from there.
Click image for larger version Name: CalidusAsterisk.jpg  
The UNDISPUTED BIGGEST Marvel VENOM Fan!

PSN Online ID: Black_Fire_F50
FFXIV Online: Ultros Server (Maiyo Katsuko)
 My Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ade_decepticon
My Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/user/darkrenagadef50
Follow me on Twitter: http://twitter.com/BlackFlameF50

My Top 3 Most Wanted Figures:
Fans Hobby Black Baser
Takara MP-36 Megatron
