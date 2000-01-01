Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:20 AM   #1
danman77
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: Toronto
Posts: 8
Wanted: Fanstoys FT-10 Phoenix Jetfire
Looking for a Fanstoys FT-10 Phoenix Jetfire in box or used condition. Let me know. Thanks!
danman77 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:04 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Robot in Disguise
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 552
Re: Wanted: Fanstoys FT-10 Phoenix Jetfire
It's your lucky day. Show Z Store still has some FT Phoenix's left in stock. They're selling for about $350 CAD and free shipping. Awesome price because this thing was like $450-$600 on Ebay. Here's the link:

https://showzstore.com/fanstoys-ft-1...ire_p0019.html
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
