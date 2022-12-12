Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,351

Transformers EarhSpark Deluxe Bumblebee In-Hand Images



Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we have new in-hand images of the new*Transformers EarhSpark Deluxe Twitch. EarthSpark Bumblebee is coming in Deluxe size class which is worked in a similar way of size and engineering as it was with the Cyberverse Deluxe toys. Bumblebee looks pretty cartoon accurate in robot and alt mode featuring a decent poseability range and a compact backpack. We have comparison shots next to Cyberverse Deluxe Bumblebee and Transformers Prime First Edition Bumblebee for you to spot the way design has evolved over the years. We also have comparison shots next to other Deluxe EarthSpark toys and

