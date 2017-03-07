Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,143

Movie The Best Bumblebee Photo Review



We’re sharing a quick gallery tonight of a recent release – Transformers Movie The Best Bumblebee. Movie The Best is Takara’s Transformers Movie pre-game show, higher end re-do’s of previous molds celebrating all the movies so far. I thought the Bee looked pretty sharp in promotional pictures and while I know everyone dreads him on the retail shelves, I do like me some Bumblebees. He’s using a deluxe Dark of the Moon mold with more traditional stripe work. Read on to check out some quick thoughts and some highlight pics. You can see the full gallery over in our gallery



