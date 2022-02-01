Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:46 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,071
Legacy Lift Ticket Review
A dip into Diaclone with Legacy Lift-Ticket (sadly no Cline), but still a heck of a Hoist reuse!

https://youtu.be/1hJ7QV-5PxY
