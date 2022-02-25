Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Botbots Cartoon Official Trailer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,923
Transformers Botbots Cartoon Official Trailer


Courtesy of Shoflix YouTube Channel*we can share the first official trailer of the new*Transformers Botbots Cartoon. This is new 10-episode*comedy series based on the fun Botbots toyline. Each episode will last 22 minutes and it will debut in Netflix this March 25th. We won’t spoil the fun, so watch the trailer below and some screencaps after the jump. After that let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Botbots Cartoon Official Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers BUMBLEBEE Transformable Mini Plush Clip + Fidget Spinner Toy Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Snapper Complete
Transformers
Transformers Dominus Criminal Pursuit Barricade & Counter Punch SEALED
Transformers
Fansproject Powered Commander MISB Transformers Classics TF PARALLAX
Transformers
Transformers Movie Screen Battles Last Stand Longarm 2007
Transformers
Transformers Dark of the Moon DOTM Autobot Daredevil Squad Sam Witwicky Backfire
Transformers
Transformers g1 Platinum Edition Seeker Squadron Hasbro MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.