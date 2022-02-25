Courtesy of Shoflix YouTube Channel
*we can share the first official trailer of the new*Transformers Botbots Cartoon. This is new 10-episode*comedy series based on the fun Botbots toyline. Each episode will last 22 minutes and it will debut in Netflix this March 25th. We won’t spoil the fun, so watch the trailer below and some screencaps after the jump. After that let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
