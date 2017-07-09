|
Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #1 iBooks preview
Apple’s iBooks
has uploaded the three-page preview for the first issue of IDW Publishing’s crossover miniseries, Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor. Two hundred years before IDW’s current books, a Cybertronian ship is pursued by the Galactic Council into Solstar Order space, only to encounter none other than Rom the Space Knight! What chain of events will this meeting set in motion? This five-issue miniseries features the return of More Than Meets The Eye artist Alex Milne and Robots in Disguise colorist Josh Perez to IDW’s Transformers comics after a period of absence, with the first issue scheduled to be » Continue Reading.
