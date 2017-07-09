Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Comic-Con 2017: Sunday Transformers panel


Comic-Con's*Sunday program schedule is now posted, and weve reviewed it to give you a sneak peek at a Transformers-related panel featuring Robots in Disguise (2000) and Revenge of the Fallen video game voice actor Neil Kaplan: Cartoon Voices II*11:30am – 12:45pm Room 6A With the smash-hit success of yesterday's Cartoon Voices I panel, there's no choice but to do another one-with different but equally talented actors from the world of animation voicing. Once again, moderator Mark Evanier has assembled an all-star dais that will include Neil Kaplan (Transformers, Voltron), Nickie Bryar (Family Guy, American Dad!), Bob Joles

The post Comic-Con 2017: Sunday Transformers panel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



