IDW: Transformers Included in Tom Whalen Cover Month

We bring you Tom Whalen Cover Month news, from our friends at IDW : Celebrate this summer with special variant covers featuring some of the biggest characters in comics! Check out all of these exciting new covers featuring the incredibly unique and dynamic artwork of the legendary Tom Whalen. Twelves covers in total, with new covers coming every week for the entire month of July, including titles such as: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe, The X-Files, Judge Dredd, Back To The Future, MASK, Star Trek, ROM, Transformers, Micronauts Which Whalen covers are you adding to your collection this month?