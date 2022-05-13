Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,264

IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #16 iTunes Preview



iTunes Apple Books brings us a preview of the 16th Beast Wars issue, due in shops May 25th. It’s the beginning of the end for our Cybertronian friends, their seven cycles are up, and now they must face the Vok! Check it out after the jump, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), Emilio Lopez (Cover Artist), Anthony Pugh (Cover Artist), Sebastian Stone (Cover Artist)



