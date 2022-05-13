Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #16 iTunes Preview


iTunes Apple Books brings us a preview of the 16th Beast Wars issue, due in shops May 25th. It’s the beginning of the end for our Cybertronian friends, their seven cycles are up, and now they must face the Vok! Check it out after the jump, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), Emilio Lopez (Cover Artist), Anthony Pugh (Cover Artist), Sebastian Stone (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #16 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



