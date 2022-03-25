Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,264

IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, Issue #4 iTunes Preview



Can a ragtag group of Autobots and Decepticons working in parallel defeat one of Cybertron’s all-time greatest threats? And what happens if they fail and Exarchon gets his hands on the sparks he needs to be unbeatable? Answers await in the iTunes Apple Books preview of War’s End issue #4. Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this key part of IDW’s concluding Transformers run! Creator



