IDW?s Transformers The Final Phase: Humble Comics Bundle


TFW2005 member Roufuss reports a great way to score several Transformers The Final Phase titles and support Hasbro Children’s Fund. Journey from heart of Cybertron to the edge of the universe in IDW?s legendary Transformers comic saga! Discover climactic battles and galaxy-shattering revelations in the pages of More Than Meets the Eye, Optimus Prime, Lost Light, and more digital volumes from the saga?s final years. Secure your comics bundle here, then share the details of your haul on the 2005 boards!

The post IDW’s Transformers The Final Phase: Humble Comics Bundle appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



