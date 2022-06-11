Via*X-Transbots Facebook
*we can share for you images of the color prototype of their new*MX-22 Commander Stack (G1 Ultra Magnus)”Youth Version”. X-Transbots is bringing a very nice representation of G1 Ultra Magnus for the Masterpiece scale and now they are offering us a nice G1-toy color variant. It comes with 3 more interchangeable faces compared to*MX-22 Commander Stack*
(cartoon color) make it a total of 8 different expressions for your display. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See all the mirrored images attached to this news post » Continue Reading.
