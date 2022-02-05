Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Linsay Rousseau To Attend TFNation 2022


TFNation shares another 2022 guest announcement: voice actress Linsay Rousseau. Rousseau’s voice has been in many nerdy properties you know and love, including World of Warcraft, Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls Online, Genshin Impact, – she is also known for dubbing several non-anglophone Netflix series, including The Cable Girls, Gomorra, Beforeigners and the very relevant to our interests Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy. Yes, you know her as Elita-1! Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog for details about the convention?s scheduled August 12-14 return to its Hilton Birmingham Metropole home, then join in the discussion &#187; Continue Reading.

