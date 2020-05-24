Thanks to 2005 Boards member*dalianjj*for sharing in our boards new images of the colored prototype of Fans Toys FT-31D Smokey (Masterpiece Scale G1 Drag Strip). Fans Toys shows off another Masterpiece scaled Stunticon for their FT-31 Marauder/Menasor. A great cartoon accurate design in both modes that will please Masterpiece collectors looking to add more Decepticons into their ranks. We also have comparison pics next to FT-31C Spoiler (Breakdown),*FT-31B Magmun (Wildrider) and FT-31A Roadking (Motormaster) for your viewing pleasure. We are sure your optics will be really plesed with the Stunticons group so far. Click on the bar to see the » Continue Reading.
