Today, 08:00 AM
Fans Toys FT-31D Smokey (Masterpiece Scale G1 Drag Strip) Color Prototype


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*dalianjj*for sharing in our boards new images of the colored prototype of Fans Toys FT-31D Smokey (Masterpiece Scale G1 Drag Strip). Fans Toys shows off another Masterpiece scaled Stunticon for their FT-31 Marauder/Menasor. A great cartoon accurate design in both modes that will please Masterpiece collectors looking to add more Decepticons into their ranks. We also have comparison pics next to FT-31C Spoiler (Breakdown),*FT-31B Magmun (Wildrider) and FT-31A Roadking (Motormaster) for your viewing pleasure. We are sure your optics will be really plesed with the Stunticons group so far.

The post Fans Toys FT-31D Smokey (Masterpiece Scale G1 Drag Strip) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 08:16 AM
Re: Fans Toys FT-31D Smokey (Masterpiece Scale G1 Drag Strip) Color Prototype
They did a great job on these, really cool figures. I'm very happy with my decision for Xtb but these guys r sweet
