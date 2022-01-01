Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,754
First Look At Classic Heroes Team Optimus Primal, Grimlock And Authentics Titan Chang


Earlier this month we discovered a new Walmart Listing for two "Rescue Bots" products titled Classic Heroes Team Optimus Primal & Grimlock. Today, thanks to ACD Distributions, we have our first look at the new toys. "Imagine helping the Autobots save the day! These toys are ready to take to the streets and charge to the rescue! Kids ages 3 and up can pretend there is a dangerous situation unfolding and convert the brave 4.5-inch action figure from a robot to a vehicle they can imagine racing to the scene for a courageous rescue."

The post First Look At Classic Heroes Team Optimus Primal, Grimlock And Authentics Titan Changers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
