Did you find your white whale or holy grail? Do you have a figure from childhood you still love? Do you have a rare piece of production art or a signed item?
Tell us about it. Better yet, post a photo if you can. I love seeing peoples best item, whatever that means to you.
These are mine:
Three cels from the G1 cartoon. The Optimus in truck mode i had signed by Peter Cullen in person. One of the highlights of my Fandom. He's such a great person. I later bought the robot mode optimus from a dealer. I feel so happy with these. Every time i think about them i smile. Ive wanted a production cel of optimus since i was old enough to understand how animated cartoons were made.