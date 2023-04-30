Jonnydark Beasty Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: New Hamburg Posts: 391

Whats your Prized item in your collection? Did you find your white whale or holy grail? Do you have a figure from childhood you still love? Do you have a rare piece of production art or a signed item?





Tell us about it. Better yet, post a photo if you can. I love seeing peoples best item, whatever that means to you.





These are mine:







Three cels from the G1 cartoon. The Optimus in truck mode i had signed by Peter Cullen in person. One of the highlights of my Fandom. He's such a great person. I later bought the robot mode optimus from a dealer. I feel so happy with these. Every time i think about them i smile. Ive wanted a production cel of optimus since i was old enough to understand how animated cartoons were made. Attached Thumbnails





