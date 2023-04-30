Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:12 PM   #1
Jonnydark
Beasty
Jonnydark's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 391
Thumbs up Whats your Prized item in your collection?
Did you find your white whale or holy grail? Do you have a figure from childhood you still love? Do you have a rare piece of production art or a signed item?


Tell us about it. Better yet, post a photo if you can. I love seeing peoples best item, whatever that means to you.


These are mine:



Three cels from the G1 cartoon. The Optimus in truck mode i had signed by Peter Cullen in person. One of the highlights of my Fandom. He's such a great person. I later bought the robot mode optimus from a dealer. I feel so happy with these. Every time i think about them i smile. Ive wanted a production cel of optimus since i was old enough to understand how animated cartoons were made.
Old Today, 10:37 PM   #2
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 376
Re: Whats your Prized item in your collection?
As my love for Transformers has grown, my unofficial holy grail consisted of a trio of items: MP-10, an original #1 issue of the 1984 comic, and a Camaro.

Thrilled to say I’ve acquired the first two and I love them, but man that car is elusive
My Sales Thread
My Want List
My Collection
My Feedback Page

