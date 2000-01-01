Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Wanted Items
dylanio21
Movie Transformers in the GTA
Ive seen a few sellers, mainly a bit out of the way or selling new items, but Im looking for the movie figures cheaper than that generally because I plan on opening them.

If anyone has any please post here or send me a message, Im looking in Markham or not far from it preferably.
PrimeCron
Re: Movie Transformers in the GTA
I would suggest to get a list together of the figures of interest and reach out to slayback.
The7thParallel
Re: Movie Transformers in the GTA
Totally depends on what you want. I have a lot of stuff, some that I'd let go of, but I don't know what you're after.
