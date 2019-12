Transform Element Phantom (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Mirage) Colored Test Shot

Via* ???? YUS HOBBY LAND *we can share for you images of the new*Transform Element Phantom (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Mirage) Colored Test Shot. We are pretty sure that Masterpiece collectors will be please with Transform Element take on a proper cartoon accurate G1 Mirage. Now we have a look at the mold in correct G1 colors, with a closer look at the interchangeable faces. According to the information shared, Mirage’s shoulder cannon is not an extra piece, but part of the transformation. Keep in mind that this is just a test shot and not final colors. There » Continue Reading. The post Transform Element Phantom (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Mirage) Colored Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM