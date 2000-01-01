Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Slash
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:34 AM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 88
Slash
So did Grimlock or any of the other Dinobots that have a bipedal dinosaur mode have romantic interests in Slash? She's pretty easy to transform, but it's hard to stand her up when she's in dinosaur mode.
Amandahugnkiss is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:53 AM   #2
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 510
Re: Slash
Wait what
DanicusTF(cdn) is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:39 PM   #3
latefox2015
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Guelph
Posts: 107
Re: Slash
hhhhhuuuuuhhhhhhhhhhhhh??????
latefox2015 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Predacons-Incomplete Predaking Sold AS-IS
Transformers
Optimus Prime G1 Transformers Gray Bloated Metal Diaclone Variant Takara 1984
Transformers
1984 G1 Transformer Jetfire Bandai Action Figure - Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEVASTATOR (CONSTRUCTICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-8.5 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 MEGATRON MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9.5 1984
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars II D-26 Thrustor complete MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.