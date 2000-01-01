Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:34 AM
#
1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 88
Slash
So did Grimlock or any of the other Dinobots that have a bipedal dinosaur mode have romantic interests in Slash? She's pretty easy to transform, but it's hard to stand her up when she's in dinosaur mode.
Amandahugnkiss
Today, 11:53 AM
#
2
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 510
Re: Slash
Wait what
DanicusTF(cdn)
Today, 12:39 PM
#
3
latefox2015
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Guelph
Posts: 107
Re: Slash
hhhhhuuuuuhhhhhhhhhhhhh??????
latefox2015
