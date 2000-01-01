Today, 03:41 PM #1 timcrook Energon Join Date: Oct 2014 Location: Vancouver Posts: 863 Why do I feel so bad? (Price matching) TRU recently had a 25% off sale on some Transformers with a printed flyer showing Titans Return deluxes for about $15.



I was wanting to use the flyer at Walmart to price match. Based on suggestions on these forums, I decided to ask for a price match at the service desk instead of at the cashier, so as not to hold up the line.



I was in such a good mood from my toy hunt and then the customer service lady ruined my high. She first tried to deny my PM request by saying they only price match at the time of sale. I replied that i just bought it one minute ago. She then asked why the cashier denied my PM request and I said I used self checkout.



Why do they try so hard to not let you PM? Do they get some how penalized? I don't want their pay reduced or to get fired.

Enemy list: Jacob. Today, 03:49 PM #2 alternatorfan g1 baby Join Date: May 2008 Location: winnipeg Posts: 2,016 Re: Why do I feel so bad? (Price matching) That has nothing to do with their job. Most wal Mart employees across Canada are not educated nor familiar with what they sell.

Therefore don't feel bad. They are just glad they have jobs. Today, 04:08 PM #3 UltraMarknus Springer Fanboy Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 2,099 Re: Why do I feel so bad? (Price matching) It probably struck her as odd that you didn't just do it at the checkout with a cashier, which I get. I think they get hammered so much with people trying to trick them they can get a little defensive lol.



My Feedback Thread:

