Why do I feel so bad? (Price matching)
TRU recently had a 25% off sale on some Transformers with a printed flyer showing Titans Return deluxes for about $15.
I was wanting to use the flyer at Walmart to price match. Based on suggestions on these forums, I decided to ask for a price match at the service desk instead of at the cashier, so as not to hold up the line.
I was in such a good mood from my toy hunt and then the customer service lady ruined my high. She first tried to deny my PM request by saying they only price match at the time of sale. I replied that i just bought it one minute ago. She then asked why the cashier denied my PM request and I said I used self checkout.
Why do they try so hard to not let you PM? Do they get some how penalized? I don't want their pay reduced or to get fired.
