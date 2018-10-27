Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,335

TFcon 2018 ? Action Toys Machine Robo / Gobots Display Images



Next up from TFcon 2018, we’ve got a look at something non-Transformers with Action Toys’ Machine Robo Revenge of Chronos lineup. Some prototypes of upcoming releases are shown, including: Steam Train Robo / Gobot Loco Red Jet / Jet Robo / Fitor Sports Car Robo / Turbo Pro Racer Truck R-Jettan (from Machine Robo: Battle Hackers) These are all looking pretty cool, especially the long-awaited updates of Fitor / Jet Robo and Turbo.



